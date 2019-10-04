Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play in Sunday's matchup with the Jets, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jones was limited at Friday's practice, but looks on track to play. He should be in line for a big role, as both of the Eagles' starting cornerbacks will be sidelined. Orlando Scandrick, Rasul Douglas, Craig James, and Ryan Lewis will be the only healthy corners available should he ultimately suffer a setback.