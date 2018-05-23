Eagles' Sidney Jones: Fighting for starting position
Head coach Doug Pederson said Jones is "in the mix" to be a starter in 2018, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 2017 second-round pick suited up once in 2017 due to Achilles and hamstring injuries. Jones will be up against Rasul Douglas and Jalen Mills to earn a starting job opposite Ronald Darby, and this projects to be a tight competition. Douglas broke up 11 passes in his rookie season, and Mills has 21 pass breakups during his first two campaigns. This battle could go through training camp.
