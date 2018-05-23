Head coach Doug Pederson said Jones is "in the mix" to be a starter in 2018, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 2017 second-round pick suited up once in 2017 due to Achilles and hamstring injuries. Jones will be up against Rasul Douglas and Jalen Mills to earn a starting job opposite Ronald Darby, and this projects to be a tight competition. Douglas broke up 11 passes in his rookie season, and Mills has 21 pass breakups during his first two campaigns. This battle could go through training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories