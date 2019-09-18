Play

Jones made six tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

This was Jones' 12th career game -- he missed substantial time due to injury through his first two seasons -- and he finally hauled in his first interception. Jones only rotates in on defense in specific situations, however, as he only played 48 percent of defensive snaps in Week 2.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories