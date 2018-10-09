Eagles' Sidney Jones: Goes through full practice Tuesday
Jones (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Jones rolled his ankle during Sunday's game against the Vikings, but given that the defensive back is already back to being a full participant in practice, it appears to be a non-issue. Even with the short week, look for Jones to be a full go Thursday against the Giants.
