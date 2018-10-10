Eagles' Sidney Jones: Good to go for Week 6
Jones (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Jones rolled his ankle last week against the Vikings, but was already back to practicing in full Tuesday and Wednesday, thus clearing him to play Thursday. The Washington product recorded seven tackles (all solo) over 40 defensive snaps and three snaps on special teams last week against Minnesota.
