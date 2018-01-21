Eagles' Sidney Jones: Inactive for Sunday's game
Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Vikings, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jones was a full participant in practice all week after missing the Eagles' divisional round game with a hamstring injury, pointing to his inactivity Sunday being a coach's decision. The rookie cornerback is merely a depth option in the Eagles' secondary, so his absence shouldn't greatly affect Philadelphia's effectiveness on defense.
