Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Vikings, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jones was a full participant in practice all week after missing the Eagles' divisional round game with a hamstring injury, pointing to his inactivity Sunday being a coach's decision. The rookie cornerback is merely a depth option in the Eagles' secondary, so his absence shouldn't greatly affect Philadelphia's effectiveness on defense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories