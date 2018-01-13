Eagles' Sidney Jones: Inactive Saturday
Jones (hamstring) is inactive for Saturday's game playoff matchup versus the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones spent the season on the Non-Football Injury list with an Achilles injury before making his NFL debut in Week 17. The rookie logged two tackles in the contest, but also picked up a hamstring injury. He was subsequently listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, and will now ultimately watch from the sidelines.
More News
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Expected to log about 25 snaps•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Joins active roster for Week 17•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Day-to-day ahead of finale•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Will practice this week•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Not close to practicing•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: May not play in 2017•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...