Jones (hamstring) is inactive for Saturday's game playoff matchup versus the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones spent the season on the Non-Football Injury list with an Achilles injury before making his NFL debut in Week 17. The rookie logged two tackles in the contest, but also picked up a hamstring injury. He was subsequently listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, and will now ultimately watch from the sidelines.

