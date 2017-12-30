Eagles' Sidney Jones: Joins active roster for Week 17
Jones (Achilles) was activated from the Non-Football Injury list by the Eagles on Saturday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jones returned to practice earlier this month and joins the team in time for their Week 17 game against the Cowboys, as well as a potential playoff run. The rookie second-round pick hasn't seen game action in almost a calendar year, so his NFL debut Sunday isn't likely to see him in an expanded defensive role.
