Eagles' Sidney Jones: Likely out for Week 17
Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Jones (hamstring) is viewed as day to day but is "a little bit further away" from playing in Week 17 against the Redskins than the Eagles' other injured players, Andy Schwartz of The Allentown Morning Call reports.
Jones has already missed six total games with hamstring issues, including the Eagles' last two contests. Pederson's comments don't paint an optimistic picture for the second-year player's chances of making it back for the regular-season finale, so it's unlikely he'll be ready to go until the wild-card round of the playoffs, should Philadelphia qualify. Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox should take most of the reps at cornerback in Week 17.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...