Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Jones (hamstring) is viewed as day to day but is "a little bit further away" from playing in Week 17 against the Redskins than the Eagles' other injured players, Andy Schwartz of The Allentown Morning Call reports.

Jones has already missed six total games with hamstring issues, including the Eagles' last two contests. Pederson's comments don't paint an optimistic picture for the second-year player's chances of making it back for the regular-season finale, so it's unlikely he'll be ready to go until the wild-card round of the playoffs, should Philadelphia qualify. Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox should take most of the reps at cornerback in Week 17.