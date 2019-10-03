Play

Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Jones has logged two consecutive limited practice sessions due to a hamstring issue picked up Week 4 versus the Packers. He appears to have a shot at suiting up against the Jets on Sunday, in which case he'd likely play a starting role in Philadelphia's secondary with Ronald Darby (hamstring) sidelined.

