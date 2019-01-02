Jones (hamstring) was an estimated absentee during Wednesday's walkthrough, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Although the Eagles didn't conduct a formal practice, Jones was unlikely to have practiced in full pads anyway. Jones will have an opportunity to prove he's capable of playing in Sunday's playoff game should he work his way back onto the practice field without any limitations. In the meantime, we'll have to wait until further notice before we can carve out a better idea of where he stands.

