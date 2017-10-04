Eagles' Sidney Jones: May not be activated Monday when eligible
Eagles coach Doug Pederson wouldn't confirm Wednesday whether Jones (Achilles) would be activated from the reserve/Non-Football Injury list when eligible Oct. 9, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The rookie second-round pick first tore his left Achilles back in mid-March, effectively eliminating his chances of competing for a meaningful role in the secondary during training camp. Since Jones' projected recovery timetable was said to be about six months, it would seem that he'd be on track to practice heading into Week 6, but the Eagles haven't relayed any official updates about any progress the cornerback has made on the health front. A formal update on his status should arrive in the upcoming days, but even if Jones has healed as expected, he'll likely be in store for only limited snaps on defense initially due to his lack of practice time to date.
