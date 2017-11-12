Eagles' Sidney Jones: May not play in 2017
Jones' (Achilles) chances of playing this season appear to be dwindling, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Jones has spent all season on the Non-Football Injury list and has yet to rejoin practicing with his team. He'll have to practice two weeks after being activated off the NFI list before he's able to see the field in a game. This means that he'd need to return to practice this week just to have a chance at playing in Week 13. While the rookie corner is on track with his recovery, a late season return may be more costly than beneficial for an Eagles team that currently holds the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning Jones would hold off his NFL debut until 2018.
