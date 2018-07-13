Head coach Doug Pederson recently said that Jones, who missed minicamp with an injury, is dealing with lower-body soreness that's not related to the Achilles injury from last season, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The notion that Jones is only dealing with soreness suggests the cornerback has highly favorable odds of being ready for training camp, which is roughly a month and a half removed from the end of minicamp. When healthy, the 2017 second-rounder will compete for a starting role in the Eagles secondary.