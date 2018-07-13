Eagles' Sidney Jones: Minicamp injury not serious
Head coach Doug Pederson recently said that Jones, who missed minicamp with an injury, is dealing with lower-body soreness that's not related to the Achilles injury from last season, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The notion that Jones is only dealing with soreness suggests the cornerback has highly favorable odds of being ready for training camp, which is roughly a month and a half removed from the end of minicamp. When healthy, the 2017 second-rounder will compete for a starting role in the Eagles secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB projections: Cool on Wilson
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB ranki...
-
Expectations: Projections for all 32
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all h...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Hill
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy busts: Avoid Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.
-
Sleepers: Target Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...