Eagles' Sidney Jones: Moved to NFI list
Jones (Achilles) was placed on the non-football injury list Sunday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
This move was likely inevitable as Jones tore his Achilles tendon in March. As it stands, the Eagles will have Jalen Mills, Patrick Robinson and Rasul Douglas to work with as their top corners to open training camp.
