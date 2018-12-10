Eagles' Sidney Jones: Not at 100 percent
Jones is playing through a hamstring injury and said he is "nowhere near 100 percent," John Clark of NBC Sports reports.
Jones has battled a hamstring injury since early October that prevented the cornerback from suiting up in five of the Eagles' last eight games. He was able to play through the pain to some extent Sunday, which offers hope he'll be able to do so again in Week 15. If not, Philly will need to rely on an uninspiring trio of Rasul Douglas, Cre'von LeBlanc and De'Vaunte Bausby at cornerback.
