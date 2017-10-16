Jones (Achilles) is eligible to begin practicing Tuesday, but a more accurate timeline for activation might be in December, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles have six weeks to activate their second-round pick from the NFI list, and three weeks after activation to add him to the active roster, or else he reverts to injured reserve for the rest of the season. However, a source close to the team says Jones is not close to practicing yet, and coach Doug Pederson has said the Eagles will take their time with the rookie cornerback. That kind of window could mean Jones won't appear in a game until the last month of the regular season and could mean he won't see any action at all this year.