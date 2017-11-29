Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said the team has no plans to have Jones (Achilles) practice in the near future, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

It looks increasingly likely that Jones' NFL debut will have to wait until 2018, as the rookie second-round pick is still working his way back from surgery to repair a torn Achilles' tendon, an injury he suffered during Washington's pro day last March. Even if Jones defies the odds and returns before season's end, he'll likely have to settle for a limited role in the secondary.