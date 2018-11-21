Jones (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jones continues to nurse a hamstring injury he suffered during a Week 11 loss to the Saints, and remains week-to-week. The second-year pro appears on track to remain sidelined for Sunday's tilt against the Giants. With Jalen Mills (foot) and Avonte Maddox (knee) also not practicing Wednesday, it's possible that the Eagles could call upon Chandon Sullivan or Cre'von Leblanc to slot in at right cornerback.

