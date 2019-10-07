Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jones will practice this week and is on track for Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, Dave Zangaro of NBCSports.com reports.

Jones was active Week 5 versus the Jets, but he didn't play a single snap on defense or special teams. With Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (concussion) both nursing injuries, Jones could be in line for a key role in Philadelphia's secondary Week 6.