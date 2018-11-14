Eagles' Sidney Jones: Optimistic he'll play Week 11
Jones (hamstring) believes he has a good chance to play Sunday against the Saints, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Jones has missed the last three games with the hamstring injury, leaving the Eagles with thin depth in the secondary. A clearer picture regarding Jones' status for the weekend should arrive when the Eagles release Friday's injury report.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Things have been going well for Mitchell Trubisky in his second season, but that could come...