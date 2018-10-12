Eagles' Sidney Jones: Out for game with hamstring
Jones is out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Giants with a hamstring injury.
Jones hurt his hamstring in the first half after dealing with an injured ankle in the days leading up to Thursday's contest. Avonte Maddox should see an increased role in the Eagles secondary with Jones out.
