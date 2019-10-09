Jones (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Jones was active for Week 5 after being listed as questionable but didn't play a single snap as he makes his way back from the hamstring injury. The full practice Wednesday puts him on track to return to the field for Sunday's game at Minnesota, as Philadelphia will likely be without Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (concussion) once again.

