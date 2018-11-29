Jones (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Jones missed Philadelphia's narrow win over the Giants in Week 12, but appears to be progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring injury. If the second-year cornerback is able to practice in full again Friday, he'll have a good shot of taking the field during Monday's divisional tilt against the Redskins. Jones' presence would be a notable boon for the Eagles' injured secondary group.

