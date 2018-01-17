Eagles' Sidney Jones: Practicing in full
Jones (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jones sustained an unspecified hamstring injury in Week 17 and wasn't available for last weekend's playoff victory over Atlanta. However, his full-participant status in practice suggests he'll receive clearance to return for this weekend's NFC championship game against Minnesota.
More News
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....
-
2017 Season in review
It wasn't a bombastic year. Fantasy points were down. Touchdowns were down. Total plays were...