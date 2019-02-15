Jones (hamstring) said he would've been cleared for the NFC Championship Game if the Eagles had advanced past the divisional round, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jones was limited to nine appearances (four starts) during the 2018 season, injuring his right hamstring on three separate occasions. He seems to have regained his health in time for a normal offseason routine, with the hope of adding some muscle to his 6-foot, 180-pound frame. The 2017 second-round pick will need to battle for a meaningful role in the Philadelphia defense, as fellow cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot), Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox and Cre'Von LeBlanc are all under contract for at least one more season. Jones does have the benefit of youth (he'll turn 23 in May) and draft pedigree (2017 second-rounder pick).