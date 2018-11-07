Defensive back coach Cory Undlin said Tuesday that Jones (hamstring) remains week-to-week, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Jones has missed the Eagles' last two games with a hamstring injury, and it doesn't seem likely he'll be ready to go Sunday against the Cowboys. Avonte Maddox will continue to see an increased workload if Jones is inactive.

