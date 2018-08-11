Eagles' Sidney Jones: Returns to practice Saturday
Jones (ankle) participated in Saturday's practice, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's still unclear whether Jones was a full participant in Saturday's practice or not, but it's a good sign nonetheless that he was able to return to the practice field just two days after spraining his ankle. It looks like the sprain was a minor one, and Jones should be back to full health soon.
