Eagles' Sidney Jones: Rolls ankle Sunday
Jones rolled his ankle in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports.
Jones came up limping in the second half of Sunday's game, but the injury does not sound too serious. Unfortunately, the Eagles are on a short week and will play the Giants on Thursday night, so Jones will have a limited recovery window as he prepares for Week 6.
