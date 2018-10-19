Eagles' Sidney Jones: Ruled out for Week 7
Jones (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Jones' lack of availability isn't surprising, given that the second-year pro is considered week-to-week due to a hamstring issue. The 22-year-old will work to get healthy for Philadelphia's London-based matchup against the Jaguars in Week 8.
More News
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Week-to-week with hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Out for game with hamstring•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Good to go for Week 6•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Goes through full practice Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Rolls ankle Sunday•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Starts at nickel corner Thursday•
