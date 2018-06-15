Jones (undisclosed) is sidelined through minicamp due to a setback, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jones is expected to be among the contenders for a starting spot in the Eagles defensive 11 this season, but his absence from offseason workouts due to injury doesn't do him any favors in that regard. Given that he has more than a month before training camp opens, there's a decent chance he will be healthy enough to practice at that point.

