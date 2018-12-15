Jones (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jones will miss his fifth game of the season, as the Eagles secondary has struggled immensely with injuries. The second-year pro shouldn't affect IDP fantasy leagues since he has just 25 tackles and two pass breakups in nine games. Cre'von LeBlanc will see an uptick in defensive snaps in place of Jones.