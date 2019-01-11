Jones (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Saints.

Jones was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been limited Wednesday and Thursday. The second-year starter has missed five consecutive games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but appears to be nearing a return to the field. If Jones is cleared to play in New Orleans, Avonte Maddox will likely return to a backup role.

