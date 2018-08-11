Jones sprained his lower left ankle in Thursday's preseason opener with the Steelers.

A teammate rolled over on the ankle midway through the second quarter, and the 22-year-old is fortunate the injury is not of the more severe "high ankle" variety and that it does not seem to have impacted his Achilles, which he tore on his pro day a year ago. Jones departed the game after the scare but prior to that had racked up four tackles (two solo) and drawn a penalty for leading with his helmet. Of particular note is that the Washington product played inside as the nickel corner during his time on the field, which is where he will likely have the most impact this season as long as Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby are healthy on the outside.