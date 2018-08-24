Eagles' Sidney Jones: Starts at nickel corner Thursday
Jones started and made one tackle in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.
Jones ran with the first team in the contest and has emerged as the lead candidate for the nickel cornerback job, ahead of rookie Avonte Maddox. That all of the 22-year-old's snaps came in the nickel package further indicates the role for which the Eagles are grooming him. While the former second-round pick is more suited to work on the outside, Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills have locked up starting jobs there for now.
