Eagles' Sidney Jones: Two pass breakups
Jones (ankle) had four solo tackles and two passes defensed in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots.
Jones suffered a sprained ankle last week and miss a bit of practice time, but didn't appear hampered in Thursday's game. The 22-year-old saw 47 defensive snaps and will likely begin the season as the Eagles' nickel or dime cornerback.
