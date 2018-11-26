Eagles' Sidney Jones: Upgraded to day-to-day
Jones (hamstring) is now considered day-to-day and could potentially play in Week 13 against the Redskins, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Jones was initially considered week-to-week with his injury, but it appears he's progressing well in his recovery. He's yet to practice since sustaining the injury, so his status later this week will give a better indication of his ability to play Week 13.
More News
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Will miss Week 12•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Week-to-week with hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Practices in full•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Optimistic he'll play Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...