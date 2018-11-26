Jones (hamstring) is now considered day-to-day and could potentially play in Week 13 against the Redskins, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Jones was initially considered week-to-week with his injury, but it appears he's progressing well in his recovery. He's yet to practice since sustaining the injury, so his status later this week will give a better indication of his ability to play Week 13.