Jones is considered week-to-week with the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to New Orleans, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

The Eagles can't seem to catch a break at cornerback, with Jones becoming one of five injured cornerbacks for Philadelphia. With Jones' status for Week 12 up in the air, look for Cre'Von LeBlanc and Chandon Sullivan to potentially see some extra snaps.