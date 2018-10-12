Jones is considered week-to-week from the hamstring injury suffered in Thursday's game against the Giants, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Jones entered the contest dealing with an ankle injury but sustained the hamstring injury in the first half and did not return. The 22-year-old has a few extra days before the Week 7 matchup with Carolina due to the Thursday game, but the week-to-week diagnosis makes it difficult to remain optimistic for his chances.