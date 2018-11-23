Jones (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jones sustained the hamstring injury last week against the Saints and did not practice this week. The Eagles secondary is in dire straits for this week, as Jalen Mills (foot) and Avonte Maddox (knee/ankle) are also ruled out, and Rasul Douglas (knee) is questionable.

