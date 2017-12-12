Eagles' Sidney Jones: Will practice this week
Jones (Achilles) will return to practice this week, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
The team has three weeks to place Jones on the 53-man roster or lose him to IR for the season. Since his next practice will be the first of his year and pro career, it is unlikely that the rookie will make it back in time to help for fantasy purposes in 2017. The former Washington standout could be an interesting IDP flyer come draft season 2018, however.
More News
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Not close to practicing•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: May not play in 2017•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Not close to activation•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: May not be activated Monday when eligible•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Transitions to reserve/NFI list•
-
Eagles' Sidney Jones: Moved to NFI list•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...