Jones (Achilles) will return to practice this week, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

The team has three weeks to place Jones on the 53-man roster or lose him to IR for the season. Since his next practice will be the first of his year and pro career, it is unlikely that the rookie will make it back in time to help for fantasy purposes in 2017. The former Washington standout could be an interesting IDP flyer come draft season 2018, however.