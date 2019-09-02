Jones will start alongside Ronald Darby (knee) at corner in Sunday's matchup with Washington, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jones saw first-team reps in OTAs as Jalen Mills (foot) and Ronald Darby dealt with injuries. The 23-year-old struggled with nagging hamstring problems last season but managed to appear in nine games, logging 25 total tackles and two pass breakups over 322 snaps on defense.