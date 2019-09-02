Jones will start alongside Ronald Darby (knee) at corner in Sunday's matchup with Washington, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jones saw first-team reps in OTAs as Jalen Mills (foot) and Ronald Darby dealt with injuries. The 23-year-old struggled with nagging hamstring problems last season but managed to appear in nine games, logging 25 total tackles and two pass breakups over 322 snaps on defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week