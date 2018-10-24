Eagles' Sidney Jones: Won't play again
Jones (hamstring) will not play against the Jaguars on Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jones does not expect to play until "sometime after" Philadelphia's bye, making his earliest possible return to the field November 11 against the Cowboys. As long as Jones remains sidelined, expect Avonte Maddox to serve as the primary backup to starting cornerback Jalen Mills.
