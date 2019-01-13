Jones (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Jones was able to return to practice this week and was a full participant Friday, but he will still miss his fifth straight game. While the 22-year-old appears to be nearing a return, he'll need to hope the Eagles advance to the NFC Championship Game if he wants a chance to see the field again this season. Avonte Maddox should once again see a heavy workload in his absence.

