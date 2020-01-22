Play

Jones recorded 23 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions over 12 regular-season games in 2019.

Jones didn't play a defensive snap in the postseason because the secondary was healthy. The 23-year-old Jones played a career-high 12 games this year and made four starts, and while he battled a hamstring injury, the cornerback was also a healthy scratch once. He'll remain under contract for another season, and he could have an increased role if the Eagles don't retain Ronald Darby (hip) or Jalen Mills.

