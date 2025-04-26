The Eagles selected Mondon in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 161st overall.

In keeping with the team's recent tradition, the Eagles have selected another defensive player out of Georgia. Mondon was a five-star recruit coming out of high school who was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. He topped out as a second-team All-SEC performer in 2023 and missed some time as a senior due to a foot injury. Mondon was able to recoup his draft stock with a quality showing at the combine with a 4.58 40 highlighted by a lightning-quick 10-yard split (1.52s). He is on the lighter side at 224 pounds so his ability to leverage his speed will be crucial to his transition to the league. If nothing else, he is another fast, athletic piece to add to the Philadelphia front seven.