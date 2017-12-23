Wisniewski (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Eagles' matchup against the Raiders on Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wisniewski was unable to suit up for last week's 34-29 victory over the Giants. The absence marked his first of the year. He is looking like a true game-time decision Monday, so final confirmation of his status is unlikely to be determined until he tries to go through pregame workouts.