Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Deemed questionable
Wisniewski (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Eagles' matchup against the Raiders on Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Wisniewski was unable to suit up for last week's 34-29 victory over the Giants. The absence marked his first of the year. He is looking like a true game-time decision Monday, so final confirmation of his status is unlikely to be determined until he tries to go through pregame workouts.
More News
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Will watch from sidelines Sunday•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Gets questionable tag•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Injury deemed minor•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Inks three-year deal with Eagles•
-
Jaguars C Stefen Wisniewski plans to be ready by training camp•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.