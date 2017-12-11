Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Injures ankle Sunday
Wisniewski sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Rams and did not return, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Wisniewski was designated probable to return in the first half, but Isaac Seumalo stayed at left guard for the remainder of the game. There is no indication as to the severity of the injury at this point.
