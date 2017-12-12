Wisniewski (ankle) is expected to practice Wednesday, The Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Wisniewski sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Rams and did not return, despite being designated probable to return. Regardless, head coach Doug Pederson indicated he expected the 28-year-old to practice Wednesday, and is currently considered day-to-day.

