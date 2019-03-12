Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Looking for new team
The Eagles do not plan on picking up Wisniewski's 2019 option, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Wisniewski started a total of 24 games over the course of three seasons for the Eagles, primarily playing guard. Philadelphia will save a total of $3 million in cap room following the move. The Penn State product will be free to sign anywhere when the new league year starts Wednesday.
